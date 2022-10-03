Search icon
GATE 2023: One day left to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Candidates can apply till October 7 with late fee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to conclude the registration process for GATE 2023 tomorrow, October 4, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for GATE 2023 through the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. However, candidates can apply till October 7 with a late fee.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, earlier, had released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12. 

GATE 2023: Registration fees

Female candidates (all categories)

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350 

SC/ST/PwD category

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350 

Other candidates

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 1700

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 2200

GATE 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves. 

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration. 

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form.

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form. 

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.

