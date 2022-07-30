GATE 2023 notification RELEASED: Know eligibility criteria, exam pattern, other details

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12. The registration process will begin for GATE 2023 on August 30.

GATE 2023: Eligibility criteria

"The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible," the notification reads.

GATE 2023: Exam Pattern

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format in twenty-nine subject areas. The exam will be held in several cities of India. It will be conducted in cities of other countries as well such as Bangladesh, Singapore, Nepal, and UAE.

What is the GATE exam?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE is a national-level exam that is held to test the comprehensive understanding of students of various undergraduate subjects including Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

GATE 2023 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).