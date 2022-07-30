Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

GATE 2023 notification RELEASED: Know eligibility criteria, exam pattern, other details

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format in twenty-nine subject areas. The registration process will begin on August 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

GATE 2023 notification RELEASED: Know eligibility criteria, exam pattern, other details
File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12. The registration process will begin for GATE 2023 on August 30. 

GATE 2023: Eligibility criteria 

"The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible," the notification reads.

READ | CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 application without late fee ends today, direct link, steps to apply at cbse.gov.in

GATE 2023: Exam Pattern 

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format in twenty-nine subject areas. The exam will be held in several cities of India. It will be conducted in cities of other countries as well such as Bangladesh, Singapore, Nepal, and UAE.

READ | Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi August 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, vrat vidhi

What is the GATE exam? 

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE is a national-level exam that is held to test the comprehensive understanding of students of various undergraduate subjects including Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. 

GATE 2023 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Omicron BA.5 subvariant may cause higher reinfections, severe outcomes: New Covid-19 study
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.