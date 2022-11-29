Search icon
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases important notice, check details here

IIT Kanpur has released an important notification regarding the GATE 2023 international centers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

GATE 2023 important notification released by IIT Kanpur | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released an important notice for GATE 2023 regarding international centres where the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be held. Candidates who have applied to appear for the engineering entrance can check the notification-- gate.iitk.ac.in.

According to the official notification, centres at Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan) are withdrawn due to operational issues and the GATE 2023 will not be held in these cities. 

In Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted. The institute is also giving an opportunity to candidates to withdraw their candidature. Candidates who decide to withdraw their candidature will get a full refund for application fees. 

GATE 2023: Application fees for Indian

India, candidates will have to pay for each paper basis to write the exam. For Indian and foreign nationals the fees is Rs 1700 and for Indian SC/ ST/ PwD and female candidates, the fee is Rs 850.

DNA Originals
More

