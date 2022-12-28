GATE 2023 admit card to be out on THIS date: Check important details here

GATE 2023 admit card soon | Photo: PTI

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card will be released on January 3, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Once released, candidates will be able to download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. To check the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates will have to use the enrollment ID and password.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry a valid ID proof and the admit card to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download

First, go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in

Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link

Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password

After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link

The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen

Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on exam day.

As per the earlier notification, the GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023.