GATE 2023 exam today: Know timings, exam instructions, admit card and other details

GATE Exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 in two shifts each day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

GATE 2023 exam today: Know timings, exam instructions, admit card and other details
File photo

GATE 2023 exam to be conducted from today, February 4, 2023, onwards by the Indian Institute of Technology of Kanpur. GATE 2023 will be held in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers. 

GATE Exam 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts each day – the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second or the last shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The GATE Exam 2023 admit card was released on January 9, 2023, on the official website. At the time, IIT Kanpur had also alerted the candidates who had not yet downloaded the admit card to do it ASAP. 

The GATE Exam 2023 Admit Card carries all the details of the candidate including name, roll number, date of birth, hall ticket number, address, shift timings, exam date, and guidelines. 

It is important to note that the GATE Exam 2023 will be of 3 hours and will be held in 29 cities. This will be a computer-based test. A total of 65 questions will be asked - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Candidates must carry their admit card, a valid photo ID, and a water bottle to the exam. You will not be allowed to appear for GATE 2023 if you fail to carry Admit Card and Proof ID.

 

GATE Exam 2023: What's not allowed 

Candidates must not carry any electronic devices such as a digital watch, Bluetooth devices, laptops, or cell phones.

Candidates must not carry a pen/pencil box/pouch 

