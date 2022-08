GATE 2023 Exam Cities: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities for exam, check full list

File Photo

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 schedule has been released. The GATE 2023 Exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur this year. What is important to note is that for ease of the rural belt, IIT Kanpur has also added 23 new cities for GATE 2023.

Now, GATE 2023 will be conducted in 219 cities across India. The list of Examination Cities is now available on www.gate.iitk.ac.in. A complete list is also provided below.

The GATE 2023 exam cities are divided into 8 zones. The exam is conducted jointly by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. So, the cities are therefore allocated among these eight zones.

GATE 2023 would also be conducted in international cities. Tentatively, they are expected to have centres in Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan).

Here is the complete list of GATE 2023 Exam cities

IISc Bangalore

Andhra Pradesh - Ananthapuramu, Kurnool

Kerala - Angamaly, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Payyanur, Thrissur, Vatakara, Wayanad

Karnataka - Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bidar, Chikkballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi (Hubli)/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya, Mangaluru, Manipal, Mysuru (Mysore), Puttur, Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru

Telangana - Hyderabad, Medak, Nalgonda

Andaman and Nicobar - Port Blair

IIT Bombay

Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar , Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi

Maharashtra - Ahmednagar, Akola, Ambajogai, Amravati, Aurangabad, Baramati, Bhusawal, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi-Mumbai-Thane, Panvel-Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangamner-Loni-Shirdi, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Vasai-Palghar, Wardha, Yavatmal

Goa - Goa

IIT Delhi

Haryana - Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar

Jammu and Kashmir - Jammu-Samba, Srinagar

Ladakh - Leh

Madhya Pradesh - Indore, Ujjain

New Delhi - New Delhi

Rajasthan - Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Uttar Pradesh - Greater NOIDA, Mathura

IIT Guwahati

Arunachal Pradesh - Itanagar

Assam - Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar - Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Jharkhand - Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad

Manipur - Imphal

Meghalaya - Shillong

Mizoram - Aizawl

Nagaland - Dimapur-Kohima

Sikkim - Gangtok

Tripura - Agartala

West Bengal - Asansol-Durgapur, Burdwan, Kalyani, Siliguri

IIT Kanpur

Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna

Uttar Pradesh - Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi

IIT Kharagpur

Andhra Pradesh - Eluru, Kakinada-Surampalem, Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Chhattisgarh - Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur

Jharkhand - Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Odisha - Balasore, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur

West Bengal - Baharampur-Murshidabad, Bankura, Howrah, Kharagpur, Kolaghat, Kolkata

IIT Madras

Andhra Pradesh - Chirala, Chittoor, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati

Kerala - Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam , Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram

Pondicherry - Puducherry

Tamilnadu - Chennai South, Chennai West, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Telangana - Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal

IIT Roorkee

Haryana - Ambala, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh - Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan

Punjab - Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala

Uttar Pradesh - Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, NOIDA

Uttarakhand - Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee.

For the unversed, the GATE 2023 Exam is scheduled on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Registration begins on August 30, 2022, and candidates can register without paying a late fee till September 30, 2022.