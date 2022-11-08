Search icon
GATE 2023 Correction Window opens today at gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to make changes

The GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 in the year 2023. The admit card for the same will release on January 3, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur is all set to activate the correction window for GATE 2023  today - November 8. Candidates who wish to make corrections to their application form can do so by visiting the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. The deadline to make changes ends on November 14, 2022.

The GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 in the year 2023. The admit card for the same will release on January 3, 2023. The responses of the candidates will be available on February 15 and the answer key will be released on February 21, 2023.

GATE 2023: Steps to make changes to the application form 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'GATE 2023' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth/password.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application form and click on 'Submit' 

Step 5: Download the same and keep a hard copy for future use. 

Only registered candidates will be allowed to edit the application forms. Spelling errors, name errors, or any other error is allowed to be changed. The sample question papers, syllabus, and other details are all specified on the website. Candidates are advised to keep checking www.gate.iitk.ac.in for the latest updates.

