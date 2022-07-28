GATE 2023: Application process to begin from August 30 at gate.iitk.ac.in, know eligibility, important dates

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) to begin the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) soon. GATE 2023 registrations will begin from August 30 on the official website Of GATE--gate.iitk.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the official website and apply as per the released schedule.

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format in twenty-nine subject areas. "The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible," the notification reads.

GATE 2023: Important dates

Online application Process Opens (gate.iitk.ac.in): August 30, 2022

Closing date of REGULAR online registration/ application process: September 30, 2022

Closing date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 7, 2022

Modifications in GATE 2023 application: November 4 to 11, 2022

Availability of GATE admit cards for download: January 03, 2023

GATE 2023 examinations: February 4, 05, and 11th, 12, 2023

Candidate's response available in application portal: Febuary 15, 2023

Answer keys available on the application portal: Febuary 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: Febuary 22 to 25, 2023

Announcement of GATE 2023 Results: March 16, 2023

Availability of Score Card for download: March 21, 2023

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria: A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam.