GATE 2023: Application process extended till October 4, apply on gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the registration deadline for GATE 2023 up to October 4, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for GATE 2023 through the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, earlier, had released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12.

The GATE 2023 registration extension was announced on Twitter as well as on the official website. The registrations for GATE 2023 began on August 30, 2022 and the last date was September 30, 2022 but was shifted till October 4, 2022. It was announced via Twitter and is put up on the website. It read, “Dear Candidates, we heard you. Deadline has been extended. #GATE2023.”

GATE 2023: Registration fees

Female candidates (all categories)

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350

SC/ST/PwD category

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350

Other candidates

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 1700

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 2200

GATE 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves.

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration.

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form.

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form.

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.