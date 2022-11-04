Search icon
GATE 2023: Application correction begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in, details here

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

GATE 2023: Application correction begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in, details here
File photo

GATE 2023 application form correction window to open today by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can edit the GATE 2023 application form til November 11. To make modifications of GATE 2023 application form, candidates have to log in with their enrollment ID/email address and password.  

GATE 2023 registrations started on August 30 and the last date to apply without a late fee was October 7, 2022. GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The call letters will be released on January 3 and GATE 2023 Results would be announced on March 16, 2023.

Also Read: UGC NET Result 2022: NTA to declare result soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

GATE 2023 Application Form: Steps to edit

  • Visit the GATE 2023 website at gate.iitk.ac.in .
  • Select the "GATE 2023 modification" option.
  • The enrollment ID/email address and password are required to log in using the GATE 2023 form.
  • After successfully logging in, make any necessary changes to the required fields.
  • Press the "Submit" button.
