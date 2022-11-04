GATE 2023: Application correction begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in, details here

File photo

GATE 2023 application form correction window to open today by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can edit the GATE 2023 application form til November 11. To make modifications of GATE 2023 application form, candidates have to log in with their enrollment ID/email address and password.

GATE 2023 registrations started on August 30 and the last date to apply without a late fee was October 7, 2022. GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The call letters will be released on January 3 and GATE 2023 Results would be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 Application Form: Steps to edit