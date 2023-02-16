Search icon
GATE 2023 answer key to be released soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, check important dates here

GATE 2023 Answer Key: The GATE 2023 was conducted on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 in eight sessions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

File photo

GATE 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to release the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam 2023 soon. The GATE 2023 answer key is scheduled to be released on February 21. The GATE 2023 answer key objection window facility will open between February 22 to February 25. The final results will be announced on March 16, 2023. The scorecard will be available to candidates on March 21, 2023.

GATE 2023 Response Sheet has been released already. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 exam can download the response sheet from the official site-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 examination was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.

GATE 2023 Exam Important Dates 

  • GATE 2023 Exams: February 4,5,11, 12, 2023
  • Candidate’s response: February 15, 2023
  • Answer keys: February 21, 2023
  • Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22, to February 25, 2023
  • Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
  • Availability of Score Card for download by candidates:  March 21, 2023

GATE 2023 was held in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers. GATE Exam 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts each day – the first shift was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second or the last shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

