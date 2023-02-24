Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

GATE 2023 Answer Key objection window to close tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in, follow these steps to challenge answer key

The GATE 2023 Answer Key was released on February 21, 2023. The objection window opened on February 22, 2023. Candidates must note that they will have to pay a non-refundable fee for each question they object to.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

GATE 2023 Answer Key objection window to close tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in, follow these steps to challenge answer key
File Photo

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 Answer Key. According to the official schedule, the last date to raise objections against the answer key is February 25, 2023, tomorrow. To raise objections and challenge the GATE Answer key 2023 visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE 2023 Answer Key was released on February 21, 2023. The objection window opened on February 22, 2023. 

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Direct link to raise objections 

Candidates must note that they will have to pay a non-refundable fee for each question they object to. 

READ | TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023 Admit card released, here's how you can collect it from board's office

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections to GATE 2023 Answer Key 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gateiitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the GATE candidate login page on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and other details as prompted 

Step 4: Click on the link for the 'GATE Answer Key Challenge' 

Step 5: Enter the details of the questions and answer challenged 

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future use. 

READ | When is the right time to exit your mutual fund investment? Know here

According to the official schedule, after IIT Kanpur closes the objection window, they will work on releasing the final answer keys for the GATE 2023 Exam.

For the unversed, GATE 2023 Exam was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The result for the GATE 2023 exam will likely be released on March 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.