GATE 2023 Answer Key objection window to close tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in, follow these steps to challenge answer key

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 Answer Key. According to the official schedule, the last date to raise objections against the answer key is February 25, 2023, tomorrow. To raise objections and challenge the GATE Answer key 2023 visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE 2023 Answer Key was released on February 21, 2023. The objection window opened on February 22, 2023.

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Direct link to raise objections

Candidates must note that they will have to pay a non-refundable fee for each question they object to.

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections to GATE 2023 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gateiitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the GATE candidate login page on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and other details as prompted

Step 4: Click on the link for the 'GATE Answer Key Challenge'

Step 5: Enter the details of the questions and answer challenged

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future use.

According to the official schedule, after IIT Kanpur closes the objection window, they will work on releasing the final answer keys for the GATE 2023 Exam.

For the unversed, GATE 2023 Exam was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The result for the GATE 2023 exam will likely be released on March 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates.