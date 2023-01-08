Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

GATE 2023 admit card to be released on January 9 at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

GATE 2023 admit card to be released on January 9 at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket
File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card tomorrow (January 9). Once released, candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. To check the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates will have to use the enrollment ID and password.

Earlier, GATE 2023 admit card was scheduled to be released on January 3, which was later postponed to January 9. The GATE 2023 admit card download date has been postponed due to operational reasons.

“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” a social media post by the administering body said. Candidates can now download the admit card for GATE 2023 exams in February from the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in. 

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023. The GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift -- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

READ: BSEB Matric admit card 2023 to release today at secondary.biharboardonline.com, know how to download hall ticket

 

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry a valid ID proof and the admit card to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

  • First, go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link
  • Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password
  • After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link
  • The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen
  • Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on exam day.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.