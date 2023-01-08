GATE 2023 admit card to be released on January 9 at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card tomorrow (January 9). Once released, candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. To check the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates will have to use the enrollment ID and password.

Earlier, GATE 2023 admit card was scheduled to be released on January 3, which was later postponed to January 9. The GATE 2023 admit card download date has been postponed due to operational reasons.

“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” a social media post by the administering body said. Candidates can now download the admit card for GATE 2023 exams in February from the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023. The GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift -- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry a valid ID proof and the admit card to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download