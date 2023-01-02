Search icon
GATE 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow on gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket

Once released, GATE 2023 admit card link will be issued on the official website--gate.iitk.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card tomorrow (January 3). Once released, candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. To check the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates will have to use the enrollment ID and password.

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023. GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift -- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

 

andidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry a valid ID proof and the admit card to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

First, go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link
Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password
After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link
The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen
Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on exam day.

