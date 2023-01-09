GATE 2023 admit card released on gate.iitk.ac.in, get direct link here

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card today (January 9). Candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. To access the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates will have to use the enrollment ID and password.

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The GATE result 2023 will be declared on March 16, 2023. The GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift -- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

READ: Odisha Board Exam 2023: BSE Odisha class 10 Matric exam from March 10, details here

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry a valid ID proof and the admit card to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download

First, go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in

Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link

Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password

After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link

The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen

Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on exam day.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: direct link