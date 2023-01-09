Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

GATE 2023 admit card released on gate.iitk.ac.in, get direct link here

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

GATE 2023 admit card released on gate.iitk.ac.in, get direct link here
File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card today (January 9). Candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. To access the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates will have to use the enrollment ID and password.

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The GATE result 2023 will be declared on March 16, 2023. The GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift -- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

READ: Odisha Board Exam 2023: BSE Odisha class 10 Matric exam from March 10, details here

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry a valid ID proof and the admit card to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

First, go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link
Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password
After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link
The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen
Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on exam day.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: direct link

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.