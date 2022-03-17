GATE 2022 results RELEASED at gate.iitkgp.ac.in - Steps to check scores

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) results have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

The results are available on the official website of GATE 2022 - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. However, candidates will be able to download the mark sheet/scorecards on March 21.

Here are the steps to check the GATE 2022 Results:

- Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

- Click on GATE 2022 result link on the homepage

- Type your roll number and click on submit

- Your GATE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

- Download and take the printout of your scorecard for future use.