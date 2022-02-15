GATE 2022 response sheets likely to be out TODAY at gate.iitkgp.ac.in – Know steps to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 response sheets today, February 15. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

According to the official calendar uploaded on the GATE website, the response sheets of the examination are expected to be released today. Meanwhile, the GATE 2022 answer keys are expected to be released on February 21, 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2022 exam will be able to download the response sheets and the answer sheets and get an estimate of how much they scored in the exams. The question paper of the GATE 2022 exam will also be released soon.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 was conducted from Friday, February 4 to Saturday, February 13, 2022, by IIT Kharagpur. Candidates can check the steps mentioned below to check the response sheets when they are uploaded.

GATE 2022: Steps to download response sheets

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ tab.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number and other credentials on the page.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your GATE 2022 response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

While the response sheets and answer keys of the GATE 2022 exam are expected to be out this month itself, the result of the GATE 2022 exam will be released on March 17. Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, for important updates.