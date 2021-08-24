GATE 2022 registration to commence from this date

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The registration process for the same is set to commence from next week.

As per the official announcement, the registration process for the GATE 2022 examination will commence from August 30. Students will be able to register for the examination till September 24, 2021. The registration form will be made available on the official website of the exam, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Though the dates and the registration schedule for the examination has been issued, IIT Kharagpur has stated that the dates can be changed anytime due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement issued by the institute reads, “In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control.”

Steps to register for GATE 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2022, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘GATE 2022 Registration’, once it’s made active.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill out the registration form with your personal details.

Step 5: Click on Submit and make the registration fee payment.

After you register, make sure that you have kept your login ID and password handy to seek updates regarding the processing of your GATE 2022 application form.

The Indian Institutes of Technology conduct GATE every year for admission into master’s and doctoral programmes offered by the premium institutes. Candidates must note that the scores of GATE are considered valid for 3 years.