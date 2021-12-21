GATE 2022 dates released at gate.iitkgp.ac.in- Check full schedule HERE

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has recently released the dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The official notification for the same has been released on the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2022 examination must note that according to the official schedule on the website, GATE 2022 will commence from February 5 and will be conducted till February 13. The direct link to the exam schedule is mentioned below.

Click here to view GATE 2022 schedule

The official schedule states that on February 4 and 11, miscellaneous activities like preparation of the exam centre including sanitization, displaying posters, signboard, seating arrangements etc. will be conducted. Students will not be required to appear at the centre on these dates.

It is likely that the GATE 2022 admit cards will be released by IIT Kharagpur on its official website on January 3, 2022. Candidates are also advised to visit the examination centre a few days before the exam to get an idea of the traffic and distance.

GATE 2022 detailed examination schedule

The GATE examination is conducted every year by IIT for students who wish to seek admission in multiple masters programmes offered by the institutes. The exam will be conducted in centres all across the country in a computer-based format.

The question paper of GATE 2022 will include objective questions in three patterns- multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.