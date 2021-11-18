GATE 2022: Correction window to close today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in - Check steps to make changes

The correction facility for the GATE 2022 exam will close today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Applicants can make corrections by paying an extra fee. The GATE 2022 correction was open on November 1 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 information brochure: "Candidates should act quickly to rectify the defects in the application and update it before the stipulated deadline. Failing to rectify the defects within the stipulated time can lead to the rejection of the application and no further communication will be entertained in this regard."

Steps to make changes to their already submitted application forms by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, search and click on the login link that is available. Enter the login details correctly

Step 3: Make the required changes in the application form and then click on submit

Step 4: Once the process is done, download the confirmation page. Finally, keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Direct link to make corrections: gate.iitkgp.ac.in

As per the schedule, the GATE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February and the admit cards will be released by the institute on January 3, 2022. Meanwhile, the institute has cancelled Panipat, Idukki, and Sonepat exam centres this year.