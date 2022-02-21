GATE 2022 Answer Key likely to release TODAY at gate.iitkgp.ac.in - Steps to check scores

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is likely to Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Answer Key today (February 21).

Students can access the answer keys on IIT's official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Notably, candidates will be required to log in using their enrollment ID or email address and password.

Candidates will be able to challenge the answer keys between February 22 - 24 and only after considering all objects will the IIT Kharagpur release the final answer key on March 17.

Notably, for every question challenged, the candidate will be charged Rs 500.

Here's how you can download the GATE 2022 Answer Key:

- Visit official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

- Click on the applicant login link on the homepage and log in with relevant details like enrollment id and password

- Once the details are submitted, the answer key will appear on the screen

- Candidates are advised to download their answer keys and take a printout.

For the unversed, the GATE exam 2022 was held earlier this month on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. Keep in mind, the GATE exam scores remain valid for a minimum of three years.