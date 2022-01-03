GATE 2022 Admit card releases TODAY at gate.iitkgp.ac.in - Steps to download

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit card will be released today (January 3, 2022). Candidates who have filled the online application will be able to download the hall ticket from gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The GATE Exam 2022 will be held between February 5 to February 13, 2022, in two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. This will include the entrance exam for admission to PG courses and the entrance exam for government jobs.

Notably, the GATE 2022 exam will be administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur this year.

Eligible candidates for GATE Exam 2022 are advised to get themselves fully vaccinated before the exam. "The health and safety of our examination participants are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned on this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control. All the candidates are advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19," said the official website.

Here's how you can download the GATE Admit Card 2022:

- Visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

- Click on the GATE 2022 admit card link on the homepage

- On the page that opens, insert GATE 2022 credentials including IDs and date of birth and click on submit

- Your admit card will appear on the screen. It is advisable for candidates to download it and also keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

The Gate exam will be of objective-type with three patterns of questions - multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. This year the GATE exam 2022 will be held as an online computer-based test.