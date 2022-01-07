GATE 2022 Admit card download deferred - Exam likely to be postponed?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit card was scheduled to release on January 4 and later on, the date was moved to today, January. However, the site has put the admit card download on hold for now after postponing the date.

According to the latest information on the official GATE website, the admit card will be announced shortly but no such timeline has been provided.

Apart from the changes made in the download of the admit card, as per the latest changes made on the website, the date of examination has been marked as tentative that might mean that exams could be postponed or a change of date.

However, there is no official notice issued by the exam body regarding the possible delay but the site sure does suggest a few changes. Students are advised to keep a close check for any information on the website.

Here's how you can download the GATE Admit Card 2022:

- Visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

- Click on the GATE 2022 admit card link on the homepage

- On the page that opens, insert GATE 2022 credentials including IDs and date of birth and click on submit

- Your admit card will appear on the screen. It is advisable for candidates to download it and also keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

The Gate exam will be of objective-type with three patterns of questions - multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. This year the GATE exam 2022 will be held as an online computer-based test.

While India tackles the sudden rise in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, many institutes are considering postponing their exams and classes. On January 6, IIT Guwahati has been declared a containment zone as 60 students were tested positive for COVID-19.