GATE 2021 Result, final answer key to be declared on THIS date, check details here

GATE 2021 Result: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare GATE 2021 Result on the official website by March 22, 2021. Students who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 examination can visit the official website to check the examination results. The GATE 2021 Result will be declared on the official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

The results of the GATE 2021 examination will be declared based on the suggestions given by the students for the answer key. The GATE 2021 examination answer key was released on February 26, 2021, and the students were allowed to challenge the answer key until March 4, 2021.

Steps to check GATE 2021 Result

Step 1: Visit the official GATE website.

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2021 Result link provided

Step 3: Enter the GATE 2021 Application ID and password

Step 4: Download the GATE 2021 results for further reference

GATE 2021 scorecard will be valid for three years. Students who qualify for the GATE 2021 examinations will be eligible for further admission procedures. The authorities are also expected to release the final GATE 2021 answer key by March 18.

GATE 2021 exam was conducted in online mode for 27 subject papers on February 6, 7, 13 and 14.