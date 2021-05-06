GATE 2021 counselling postponed, check new dates here

In wake of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has postponed the counselling process of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021). It will now begin on May 28, 2021.

Considering the growing transition of the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the counselling will be conducted in five rounds. Under this, the first round will be from May 28 to May 30, the second round from June 4 to June 6, third round from June 11 to 13, fourth from June 18 to 20 and the fifth round will be from June 25 to 27.

The GATE exam is conducted for 27 subjects. This year, two new subjects - Environmental Science, Engineering and Humanities and Social Sciences have been added to GATE.

The exam was conducted from February 5 to 14. GATE-2021 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.

Steps to Register for GATE Counselling 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of COAP coap.iitd.ac.inStep 2: Click on 'Registration 2021' on the homepageStep 3: Provide details such as GATE score, paper code, email id, name and moreStep 4: After registration, you will receive login information. Visit the homepage again to loginStep 5: Login and enter the required details to complete the process