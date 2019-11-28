Headlines

GATE 2020 schedule released; check gate.iitd.ac.in for details

Here's the complete datasheet...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 04:24 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has released exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. Candidates can find the full schedule on the official website gate .iitd.ac.in.

Around 8.6 lakh candidates have applied for the GATE 2020 examination this year. The GATE 2020 admit cards will be issued on January 3.

GATE 2020 examinations will be held on February 1, 2, 8, 9. The examinations will be held in the Forenoon session (9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). The GATE score is valid for three years.

February 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH

February 1 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CY, ME2, PI

February 2 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL

February 2 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): AE, AG, EC, GG

February 8 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): EE, EY, TF

February 8 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CS

February 9 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): CE1

February 9 (14.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CE2


About GATE exam:

According to the official website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

