GAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 Associate posts at gailgas.com from March 10, salary up to Rs 60000

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Interested can apply through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com. The registration process will begin on March 10, 2023.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL Gas Limited is inviting applications for Senior Associate posts. Interested can apply through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com. The registration process will begin on March 10, 2023. The last date to apply is April 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in GAIL Gas Limited.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts

Jr. Associate: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria: Check the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Salary: The consolidated emoluments in respect of Senior Associate is Rs 60,000/- Per Month and Junior Associates is Rs 40,000/- Per Month which includes Pay, HRA and other allowances.

READ: IDBI Recruitment 2023: Only few days left to apply for 114 SO and Assistant Manager posts, salary up to Rs 89000

Selection Process

The selection process is based on a written test and a personal interview for a Senior Associates and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associates.

Application Fees

For candidates belonging to the General, EWS and OBC (NCL) categories, the application fee is Rs 100. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to apply: candidates can apply through the official website, gailgas.com. The application portal for the same shall remain open from 1100 hrs. onwards 10.03.2023 and upto 1800 hrs. on 10.04.2023.

GAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification