GAIL Recruitment 2023: Application process to end soon for 120 Associate posts, salary up to Rs 60,000

The last date to apply is April 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in GAIL Gas Limited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

File photo

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL Gas Limited to conclude the registration process soon for Senior Associate posts. Interested can apply online at gailgas.com. The last date to apply is April 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in GAIL Gas Limited.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts
  • Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts
  • Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts
  • Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts
  • Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts
  • Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts
  • Jr. Associate: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria: Check the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Salary: The consolidated emoluments in respect of Senior Associate is Rs 60,000/- Per Month and Junior Associates is Rs 40,000/- Per Month which includes Pay, HRA, and other allowances.

How to apply: Candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL Gas website at gailgas.com. The application portal for the same shall remain open from 1100 hrs. onwards on 10.03.2023 and upto 1800 hrs. on 10.04.2023.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Notification

