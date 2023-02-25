Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply for 47 Executive Trainee posts, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply for 47 Executive Trainee posts, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh
File photo

GAIL India Limited is inviting applications for Executive Trainee posts. The last date to apply is March 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com.

This recruitment drive will fill 47 vacancies in the organisation. 

Salary: Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the Basic Pay of Rs 60,000 during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 in E-2 grade.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

  • Executive Trainee (Chemical): 20 posts
  • Executive Trainee (Civil): 11 posts
  • Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM): 8 posts
  • Executive Trainee (BIS): 8 posts

Selection process: Selection is be based on Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - 2023 Marks( GATE-2023 Marks) for recruitment of Executive Trainees in the disciplines of chemical, Civil, GATELTEL (TC/TM), and BIS during the year 2023.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Eligibility: 

  • Executive Trainee (Chemical): Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology /Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks.
  • Executive Trainee (Civil): Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 65% marks.
  • Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM): Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Electronics / Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Telecommunication with minimum 65% marks.
  • Executive Trainee (BIS): Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 65% marks OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and 03 years Master’s Degree in Computer Application (MCA) with minimum 65 % marks

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website at gailonline.com
  • Click on the career link
  • Register and enter details on the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit the fee and take the printout for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 616 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.