GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply for 47 Executive Trainee posts, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh

GAIL India Limited is inviting applications for Executive Trainee posts. The last date to apply is March 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com.

This recruitment drive will fill 47 vacancies in the organisation.

Salary: Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the Basic Pay of Rs 60,000 during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 in E-2 grade.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Executive Trainee (Chemical): 20 posts

Executive Trainee (Civil): 11 posts

Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM): 8 posts

Executive Trainee (BIS): 8 posts

Selection process: Selection is be based on Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - 2023 Marks( GATE-2023 Marks) for recruitment of Executive Trainees in the disciplines of chemical, Civil, GATELTEL (TC/TM), and BIS during the year 2023.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Eligibility:

Executive Trainee (Chemical): Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology /Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply