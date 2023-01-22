GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 277 Executive posts, apply at gailonline.com

File photo

GAIL India Limited is inviting applications for Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of GAIL on gailonline.com. The last date to apply is February 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 277 Executive posts.

Candidates from the UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 (non-refundable). However, SC/ ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online through the official website of GAIL on gailonline.com. No other means/ mode of application shall be entertained. The application portal for the same shall remain open from 1100 hrs. on January 4, 2023 to 1800 hrs. on February 2, 2023.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at gailonline.com

Click on the career link on the homepage

Register and fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the fee and take the printout for future reference.

The selection process includes group discussion and/or interview before the selection committee.

Important dates:

Commencement of Online registration of application by candidates: January 04, 2023 (from 1100 hrs. onwards)

Last date for online registration and submission of application by candidates: February 02, 2023 (upto 1800 hrs.)

GAIL Recruitment 2023