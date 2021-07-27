FYJC admissions in Maharashtra's 6 regions, including Pune, to be done in centralised manner

All admissions for the first-year junior college (FYJC) will be conducted in an online centralised manner, a notification issued by the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE), Pune said on Tuesday. The announcement came as the registration forms for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for FYJC became available on Monday.

The admissions for FYJC will be done by a centralised admission committee, which will be headed by the local DyDE office in six regions of the state like Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Amravati and Nagpur. In other parts of Maharashtra, individual junior colleges accept admission requests from students and prepare merit lists at the college level.

The FYJC admissions, the DyDE has said, will only take place through the CAP process, by allotment through CAP seats during merit rounds, or by the quota process in which seats are reserved in junior colleges. For the same, the department last week warned junior colleges from putting out any notices for admissions that can confuse students and would also be unauthorised.

For taking admissions via quota, the education department said that the students will need to register for CAP and fill Part I of the form and then can approach junior colleges for admissions.

For CAP students, 85 percent of the total seats are reserved while 10 percent for in-house students' quota and five percent for management quota students. Meanwhile, in minority colleges, the management has reserved 50 percent seats for minority quota, 10 percent for in-house, five for management, and 35 percent for those taking admissions through CAP.

The DyDE Pune’s notification said that junior colleges need to update their information on seats and register by August 1 after which local DyDE will verify it by August 2.

The registration of students will begin on August 9 after which the students will Part I of the forms, where personal details like name, date of birth, needs to be mentioned. Part I forms will, then, be verified at the school level or by guidance centres.

Meanwhile, the date for filling Part II, where details like stream and college preferences need to be mentioned, of the form will be declared after FYJC CET results would be announced.