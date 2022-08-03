Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: First cut-off list released at 11thadmission.org.in, details here

Maharashtra FYJC first cut-off list has been released at 11thadmission.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: First cut-off list released at 11thadmission.org.in, details here
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The first cut-off list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges, FYJC, or Class 11 admission, Maharashtra has been released today, August 3. The FYJC Class 11 cut-off list and name of the allotted colleges have been made available on 11thadmission.org.in. 

The first cut-off list for FYJC admission 2021 will be released separately for each division -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

FYJC 1st Merit List 2022: Steps to download  

  • Go to the official website --11thadmission.org.in
  • Select the region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati
  • Login using the ID and password
  • Submit and view the allotment result.

Shortlisted students will be needed to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within the stipulated date and time.

Read: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.