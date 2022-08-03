Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: First cut-off list released at 11thadmission.org.in, details here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The first cut-off list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges, FYJC, or Class 11 admission, Maharashtra has been released today, August 3. The FYJC Class 11 cut-off list and name of the allotted colleges have been made available on 11thadmission.org.in.

The first cut-off list for FYJC admission 2021 will be released separately for each division -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

FYJC 1st Merit List 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official website --11thadmission.org.in

Select the region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati

Login using the ID and password

Submit and view the allotment result.

Shortlisted students will be needed to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within the stipulated date and time.

