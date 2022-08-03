Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: First cut-off list released at 11thadmission.org.in, details here

The first cut-off list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges, FYJC, or Class 11 admission, Maharashtra has been released today, August 3. The FYJC Class 11 cut-off list and name of the allotted colleges have been made available on 11thadmission.org.in.
The first cut-off list for FYJC admission 2021 will be released separately for each division -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.
FYJC 1st Merit List 2022: Steps to download
Shortlisted students will be needed to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within the stipulated date and time.
