FSSAI Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for several vacancies on fssai.gov.in - Check eligibility, other details

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to conclude the application process tomorrow for Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and Administrative Officer posts. The interested candidates can apply through the official website at fssai.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 30.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Director (Technical): 02 posts

Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance): 03 posts

Senior Manager: 01 post

Senior Manager (IT): 01 post

Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance): 07 posts

Manager: 02 posts

Manager (IT): 01 post

Assistant Director (Tech): 11 posts

Assistant Director (OL): 01 post

Deputy Manager: 04 posts

Deputy Manager (IT): 02 posts

Administrative Officer: 10 posts

Senior Private Secretary: 06 posts

Personal Secretary: 15 posts

Assistant Manager (IT): 01 post

Assistant: 02 posts

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade): 02 posts

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step process to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the above-mentioned post through FSSAI's official website - fssai.gov.in. The only method through which candidates can apply is online. It is important to note that hard copies of the online application also need to be forwarded to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The last date to apply for the same is November 30, 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

If you are looking for more information regarding the experience, qualifications, among other things then it is all available under the 'Jobs at FSSAI (Careers)' section on - fssai.gov.in.