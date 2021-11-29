FSSAI Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for several vacancies on fssai.gov.in - Check eligibility, other details

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to conclude the application process tomorrow for Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and Administrative Officer posts. The interested candidates can apply through the official website at fssai.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 30.
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Director (Technical): 02 posts
Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance): 03 posts
Senior Manager: 01 post
Senior Manager (IT): 01 post
Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance): 07 posts
Manager: 02 posts
Manager (IT): 01 post
Assistant Director (Tech): 11 posts
Assistant Director (OL): 01 post
Deputy Manager: 04 posts
Deputy Manager (IT): 02 posts
Administrative Officer: 10 posts
Senior Private Secretary: 06 posts
Personal Secretary: 15 posts
Assistant Manager (IT): 01 post
Assistant: 02 posts
Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade): 02 posts
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step process to apply
Interested candidates will be able to apply for the above-mentioned post through FSSAI's official website - fssai.gov.in. The only method through which candidates can apply is online. It is important to note that hard copies of the online application also need to be forwarded to FSSAI.
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply
The last date to apply for the same is November 30, 2021.
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply
If you are looking for more information regarding the experience, qualifications, among other things then it is all available under the 'Jobs at FSSAI (Careers)' section on - fssai.gov.in.