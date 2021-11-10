FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced - Check eligibility criteria, application fee, steps to apply

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), a sanctioned government body has released a recruitment notification on their official website.

The recruitment notification is for close to 250 vacancies for the post of food analyst, technical officer, central food safety officer, assistant manager, assistant, IT assistant, personal assistant, among others.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the application by logging in to the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is November 12, 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021 : Complete list of available posts and vacancies

Deputy Manager - 6

Assistant Director (Technical) - 9

Assistant Director - 6

Technical Officer - 125

Central Food Safety Officer - 37

Food Analyst - 4

Assistant Manager (IT) - 4

Assistant Manager - 4

Assistant - 33

Hindi Translator - 1

Personal Assistant - 19

IT Assistant - 3

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 3

Principal Manager - 1

Total - 254

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant - Graduation, Junior Assistant Grade 1 - 12th pass

PA - Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge in shorthand (80 WPM) and typing (40 WPM - English) and/ or (35 WPM Hindi). Should be computer literate and proficient in using MS Office and internet etc.

Assistant Director, Technical - Postgraduate in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance.

Assistant Director - Bachelor's degree from a recognised University or Institution + 6 years experience in handling administration, finance, human resource development or/ and vigilance, and accounts matters.

OR

Law degree from a recognised University or Institution + 3 years experience of handling legal matters or working experience as a Law Officer.

Deputy Manager - Postgraduate degree or diploma (full-time) in journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation or MBA with specialization in Marketing.

Food Analyst - Postgraduate in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences.

Technical Officer - Postgraduate in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance

Central Food Safety Officer - Degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or degree in medicine from a recognized University

OR

any other equivalent.

Assistant Manager (IT) - Candidate ought to be a B.Tech or M. Tech in Computer Science or any other related Engineering Discipline or MCA or Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field. 5 Years of total experience. Minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field.

Assistant Manager - Postgraduate Degree or Diploma (Full Time courses) in journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation from a recognised university or Institute

OR

Postgraduate Degree or Diploma in Social Work or psychology or Labour and Social Welfare from a recognised university or Institute

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Library Sciences or Library and Information Science.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Process to apply

Step 1: Registration or log in with the application number and auto-generated password.

Step 2: Enter details and educational qualifications.

Step 3: Upload photo and signature.

Step 4: Preview - Edit Application/move to Payment.

Step 5: Complete payment and print the form.

FSSAI Recrutiment 2021: Application fee