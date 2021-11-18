FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies at fssai.gov.in - Check selection process, last date

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is inviting applications for Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and Administrative Officer. The interested candidates can apply through the official website at fssai.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 30.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Director (Technical): 02

Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance): 03

Senior Manager: 01

Senior Manager (IT): 01

Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance): 07

Manager: 02

Manager (IT): 01

Assistant Director (Tech): 11

Assistant Director (OL): 01

Deputy Manager: 04

Deputy Manager (IT): 02

Administrative Officer: 10

Senior Private Secretary: 06

Personal Secretary: 15

Assistant Manager (IT): 01

Assistant: 02

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade): 02

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step process to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the above-mentioned post through FSSAI's official website - fssai.gov.in. The only method through which candidates can apply is online. It is important to note that hard copies of the online application also need to be forwarded to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The last date to apply for the same is November 30, 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

If you are looking for more information regarding the experience, qualifications, among other things then it is all available under the 'Jobs at FSSAI (Careers)' section on - www.fssai.gov.in.