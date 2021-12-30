FSSAI admit card released: Know how to download hall ticket at fssai.gov.in

FSSAI Admit Card 2021: The admit cards for the examination to various posts in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was released. The official website - fssai.gov.in - has admit cards for posts of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, among others. The exam is scheduled to begin from January 17 to January 20, 2022. According to the reports, a total of 171056 candidates have applied for the recruitment drive.

How to download FSSAI admit card:

Step 1: Log in to fssai.gov.in - FSSAI's official website

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitment’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the respective admit card link

Step 4: Enter the credentials asked for

Step 5: FSSAI Admit Card will appear on the screen and you can download it.