From Bhagyashree Dhiware to Seerat Fatima: Teachers who became IAS officers

Teachers turned IAS: Academic achievers turned civil servants, the list of school teachers who cracked UPSC and rose to the esteemed ranks of IAS officers is a testament to their remarkable journey. With their extensive expertise and passionate desire to change the world, these people have started along an encouraging path.

First on the list is Seerat Fatima, driven by her passion for education, who embarked on a remarkable journey to become an IAS officer. Despite her demanding responsibilities as an educator, she managed to achieve an impressive 810th rank in 2017, marking a significant milestone in her pursuit of this prestigious goal.

Second, on the list is Bhagyashree Dhiware, who hails from a humble Maharashtrian family in a village situated in the Morshi tehsil of Amravati district. In 2009, she set foot on the path of the UPSC examination, encountering trials and tribulations along the way. However, in 2011, after two unsuccessful attempts, she emerged triumphant, securing the top position among women in Maharashtra. Finally, in 2012, she achieved her ultimate goal and became an Indian Administrative Officer. Notably, she had previously undertaken a teaching position in a core Naxal area in Yavatmal, showcasing her unyielding determination and commitment to uplifting society.

