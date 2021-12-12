From tea seller to IAS officer: Read inspiring story of Himanshu Gupta who cracked UPSC exam without coaching

Himanshu Gupta, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, once used to work at a tea shop but he braved all odds to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer.

Himanshu appeared thrice in UPSC exam and managed to secure 304th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 without coaching. Himanshu's father used to own a small scale tea stall and Himanshu once use to serve tea at his father's shop. Himanshu prepared for UPSC exam while working at the tea stall and he used to read newspapers during free time.

Himanshu completed his graduation from Hindu College, Delhi University. According to Himanshu, it was the first tume he had visited a metro city. After completing graduation from Hindu College, Himanshi landed a good job but he decided to appear in UPSC civil services. Himanshu later joined a government college as a research scholar to support his family. Himanshu cracked UPSC exam in his first attempt but he got low rank and that's why he decided to reappear in UPSC exam.