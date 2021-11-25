From tea seller to assistant professor: Know Rafiq Ibrahim's inspiring story and success mantra

There is no shortcut to success and persistent handwork and diligence can help a person overcome obstacles and become successful in life. Such is the story of Rafiq Ibrahim, who was once a tea seller in a bus stand in Kerala, is now an assistant professor in Malayalam at the Kannur University.

Let us know his inspiring journey.

Rafiq Ibrahim was born in Wayanad to not so well-to-do family. To support his family, he sold tea at the Nilambur bus stand in Malappuram district after passing class 10. When the shop was closed, he cleaned vehicles. A few years later, he returned to Wayanad to work and took up the job of a salesperson in a footwear shop.

In spite of the long and arduous working hours, he always caught up on the chance of reading books and magazines whenever time permitted. He had an unsatiated thirst for books and knowledge.

He joined the undergraduate course in Economics at the insistence of his friends. According to him, he read maximum books from the district library in Kalpetta during that period. He eventually secured a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and finally a PhD.

The turning point in his life came when he a piece on ‘politics of identity and class’ written by academic and orator Sunil P Ilayidom, who taught Malayalam at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady. This made him pursue higher education in Malayalam and Ilayidom became his idol.

He eventually secured admission at the Malayalam department, where Ilayidom taught. He completed MPhil before earning a doctorate in ‘literary forms and cultural history’ under Ilayidom.

On November 6, he joined Kannur University as an assistant professor in Malayalam.

The 35-year-old man, after securing the job, posted on Facebook: “I could see me wandering the streets filled with sandalwood agarbatti factories and lathe machines, screaming aloud ‘Tea Bekka’ (do you want tea) and pleading with customers to pay money.”