From Rs 150 in 1947 to powerful student body: The story of DUSU’s rise | Explained

From a proposed student union with a Rs 150 grant in 1947 to one of India’s most closely watched campus elections, DUSU has evolved alongside student politics at Delhi University.

The Delhi University Students’ Union, commonly known as DUSU, has a history that goes back to the weeks before India became independent.

On August 6, 1947, the vice-chancellor of Delhi University informed the Executive Council that a representative group of students wanted to establish a university students’ union.

The proposal was accepted in principle. The university planned to form a committee to prepare the union’s constitution and procedures and proposed a small grant of Rs 150 for its initial expenses once the body was formally established.

What began as a modest institutional proposal eventually developed into a major platform representing students from colleges and faculties across Delhi University.

DUSU faced financial problems in its early years

The union's initial years were not easy, particularly when it came to finances.

On March 27, 1953, the university’s Executive Committee considered a request from the University Students’ Union for financial assistance. The university noted that Rs 500 had already been given to the union during that year and said it should work towards becoming financially self-sufficient.

A year later, the financial gap had become more visible. Records from March 14, 1954, showed that the union had spent Rs 1,995 against an income of Rs 815.

The same records noted that DUSU had received a constitution and had conducted elections for the first time. A caretaker committee was proposed to manage its affairs until the following academic year, while additional spending was to be restricted. A grant of up to Rs 1,100 was also proposed to cover expenses that had already been incurred, subject to approval of the bills.

A new constitutional structure in 1973

DUSU's organisational structure came under fresh consideration nearly two decades later.

On August 2, 1973, the Executive Council considered scrapping the existing constitution and introducing an interim constitution for the union.

The new framework brought in financial controls. Initially, spending above Rs 100 required approval from the union's Executive Committee.

It also defined the administrative roles within DUSU. The Delhi University vice-chancellor was designated as the union's patron, while a staff adviser and treasurer were to be appointed from the university's teaching faculty and by the patron.

The constitution provided for four elected office-bearers: president, vice-president, secretary and assistant secretary. These positions were to be directly elected by DUSU members.

What are the key posts in DUSU?

The four central positions in the DUSU election are president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

The president serves as the union's main representative, while the vice-president performs the president's duties in their absence. The secretary handles the union's administrative work, while the joint secretary has responsibilities related to communication, events and student grievances under the current structure.

The current DUSU constitution also places the vice-chancellor of Delhi University in the role of patron and sets out the union's objectives, including representing students before university authorities and promoting student welfare.

How much does DUSU membership cost?

The subscription fee for DUSU remained relatively low for decades.

Students paid Rs 5 until the 2012-13 academic year. The fee was increased to Rs 20 in 2013-14 and was later raised to Rs 40 on June 21, 2024, according to university officials cited in reports.

DUSU elections become a major campus event

Over the decades, DUSU elections developed into a major event in Delhi University's political and campus life.

The union's elections have traditionally involved student groups with links to larger political organisations, including the ABVP and NSUI, as well as Left-backed student groups and independent candidates.

The 2026 election was contested for the four central posts, with ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance among the major groups in the contest.

Voting took place on September 18, while counting began at 8 am on September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus. The election recorded a voter turnout of 40.46%.

What issues dominated the 2026 DUSU election?

Student safety, affordable accommodation and campus facilities were among the major issues raised during the 2026 campaign.

The collapse of a five-storey building housing a boys' PG in south Delhi's Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including students, also brought student accommodation and safety into sharper focus.

Candidates and student groups also raised issues related to transport, campus infrastructure and security.

Who contested the 2026 DUSU election?

ABVP fielded Yash Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary. NSUI nominated Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary.

The AISA-SFI alliance fielded Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskyong for secretary and B Parijaat for joint secretary.

As counting progressed on September 19, the four races saw changing leads, reflecting a closely watched contest.

From a Rs 150 proposal to a nationally watched election

DUSU's journey reflects how student representation at Delhi University has changed over nearly eight decades.

What started in 1947 with a proposal for a student union and a possible Rs 150 grant gradually developed into a structured elected body with multiple office-bearers, a formal constitution and representation across the university.

Today, DUSU elections attract attention well beyond the university campus, with student organisations using the contest to raise issues concerning education, safety, accommodation and student rights.