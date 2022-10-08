From NTA NEET UG 2022 Counselling to IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card: Important education events in October 2022

File Photo

October 2022 is a big month for education. Activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results are all set to happen this month. From NEET UG Counselling 2022 to IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card, education is at the forefront of October 2022.

Here is a list of important Education events in October 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the first round of NEET UG 2022 counselling on October 11. Candidates can register for the same via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. According to the schedule, NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration will begin on October 11 and will end on October 17, 2022.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore is all set to conduct the CAT 2022 Exam on November 27. The CAT 2022 Admit Card, before the exam begins, is all set to release on October 27, 2022 at iimcat.ac.in.

GATE Registration 2023

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 registrations ended yesterday without a late fee. Earlier, the last date for registration was set as September 30, 2022, but was later shifted to October 4, 2022, and so forth. The GATE 2023 is conducted this year by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur.