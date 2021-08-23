From KBC Junior winner to IPS officer: Read Ravi Mohan Saini's inspiring story

India's most popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) came out with KBC Junior in 2001 and Ravi Mohan Saini, 14, succeeded in answering all 15 questions correctly to claim the prize of Rs 1 crore then. Ravi Saini later cleared UPSC Civil Services and became an IPS. Saini is now posted in Gujarat.

It is to be noted that Saini is also an MBBS and he was a topper throughout his academic career. Interestingly, Saini managed to clear Civil Services through self study.

Saini was in class 10 when he won Rs 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior. Saini later said in an interview that he tried his luck at KBC Junior because he wanted to meet Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

“After my schooling, I did my MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. I was doing my internship after MBBS when I cleared UPSC. My father was in the navy and I joined the police force after being inspired by him,” Saini once said in an interview.

Ravi Mohan Saini appeared in UPSC exam for the first time in 2012 and was successful in clearing the Preliminary exam but he could not clear the Main exam. Saini appeared in UPSC again in 2013 and was selected for Indian Post and telecom, accounts and finance services. In 2014, he decided to appear again in the exam and qualified for the Indian Police Services (IPS) with an All-India Rank of 461.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to return with its new season - KBC 13 on August 23 (Monday). Amitabh Bachchan will return as host.