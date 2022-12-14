From IIT Bombay to IIT Hyderabad, Kharagpur, these are highest packages students received during pre-placement

File Photo

Every engineering aspirant dreams of getting admission into an IIT. Students studying in various IITs across India are also sure to get placed in top-tier companies with salary packages in crores and this year was no different. According to the recently held pre-placement sessions, from IIT Bombay to Delhi to Madras, students have been offered jobs with annual packages in crores.

IIT Bombay

A total of 1500 students received job offers during that placement session this year. Out of this, 1,224, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) have accepted their offers. Students from countries such as the US, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Singapore were proposed jobs by a total of 71 foreign firms. Out of the 71 offers, 63 were accepted by students. A total of 25 students accepted employment offers with salaries exceeding Rs 1 crore annually.

IIT Kharagpur

Students were offered jobs ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.65 crore packages by companies from various sectors. More than 50 students from IIT Delhi, 33 from Kanpur, 25 from IIT Madras, 8 from IIT Guwahati, 4 from IIT Varanasi, and 2 from IIT Roorkee got a package worth more than Rs 1 crore.

IIT Madras

IIT Madras said that the core engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the pre-placement offers to date at 44 percent, followed by analytics, consulting, and finance at 30 percent, IT at 16 percent, and FMCG at 10 percent. In the first phase of employment, 333 PPOs were made.

IIT Hyderabad

A total of 508 offers were made here including 54 international offers received from 144 companies during phase 1 of campus placements. IITH officials confirmed that more than 700 students had registered for placements this year. The highest package received is Rs 63.78 lakh, and the average package is Rs 19.49 lakh.

After the first day, a total of 650 full-time job offers were made to students of IIT Delhi. Out of this, 550 were unique job selections, including more than 250 PPOs while 50 students secured jobs with CTCs over Rs 1 crore. Three students from IIT, Delhi, Bombay, and Kanpur got job offers of Rs 4 crores, which is the highest salary offered so far.