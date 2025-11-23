From cracking IAS exam to receiving award from President: IAS officer Tina Dabi excels in every field, know her strategy, achievements

IAS officer Tina Dabi has been witnessing success after success ever since she cracked the coveted UPSC exam. Recently her class 10 and 12 marksheets went viral as netizens praised her excellent scores. She also received the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award from President Draupadi Murmu for Barmer.

IAS officer Tina Dabi has been witnessing success after success ever since she cracked the coveted UPSC exam. The 2015 batch famous IAS officer ranked first among the candidates. The Barmer collector was only 22 when she cracked one of the most difficult exam in her first attempt. IAS topper Tina Dabi’s success strategy for UPSC has been the backbone behind her huge success. She followed a strict time table and she was determined throughout her UPSC preparation. Let us explore what went behind her success.

Who is IAS Topper Tina Dabi?

Tina Dabi was born in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and grew up in Delhi also. Coming from the family of government officers, Tina Dabi's father is from MP and an officer from the Indian Telecom department and mother, Himali Dabi, is a Marathi who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Engineering Services (IES). Her school education was completed from Carmel Convent School in Bhopal and pursued graduation from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College in Political Science. Her interest revolves around Madhubani paintings and reading fiction.

Tina Dabi’s husband Dr Pradeep Gawande and sister Riya Dabi are also IAS officers. According to media reports, Tina scored 93% in her CBSE Class 12 board exams, including perfect 100 marks in Political Science and History. Not only as an administrative officer, Tina Dabi was an excellent student since her school days. Recently, her Class 10 and 12 marksheets went viral. Tina Dabi Class 10 scores were above 90, scoring 95 marks in English and A1 grades across all subjects. She was awarded ‘Student of the Year’ for her remarkable performance in her graduation. In another achievement recently, Tina Dabi, who is a collector from Barmer, accepted the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award from President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday for her district for its outstanding performance in rainwater harvesting and public participation under Catch the Rain.

What was Tina Dabi's success strategy?

According to the Byjus website, her day used to start early at 7 after which she used to read newspaper. She used to start her preparation from around 8:30, after an hour of reading newspaper. Till her lunch time she used to focus on current affairs. Post lunch she used to take an hour break after which and again start studying for two hours. She used to then revise her study material for the day till dinner. After this, she used to again study, take an hour break and then sleep.

Tina Dabi UPSC Optional Subject

Tina Dabi had opted for Political Science and International Affairs as her optional for the UPSC mains exam.