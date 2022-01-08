From coolie to IAS officer: Meet Kerala's Sreenath

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams are considered to be one of the toughest exams in India, simply because of the huge number of aspirants who aim to become civil servants. While many candidates resort to coaching centres and books, a Kerala-based coolie Sreenath cracked the exam just by using a WiFi connection.

Sreenath is a native of Munnar who worked as a coolie in Ernakulam to fend for his family. As the sole breadwinner of his family, he was extremely dedicated towards his job of carrying bags and luggage of passengers at the railway station.

As a young father with a lot of family responsibilities, he understood the dire need of boosting his monthly income to support the future expenses of his one-year-old daughter. After passing the essential physical test, Sreenath became an authorised porter with sheer hard work towards his job. Although he dreamt to achieve more, he continued his job for five years.

It was not until he turned 27 in 2018 that he decided to work harder so that his daughter’s future doesn’t get compromised due to his meagre income. Hence, he started toiling day and night to earn Rs 400-500 per day. Soon he thought of appearing for the civil services exam, but financial constraints didn’t allow him to buy study material or learn from a tutor. Under those circumstances, his smartphone became his ideal friend!

In January 2016, the government offered free WiFi service at the Mumbai central railway station. This was Sreenath’s key to success that helped him to crack the CSE exam.

With an optimistic mindset and a dedicated spirit, Sreenath started listening to online lectures while working at the railway station. He didn’t spend a penny on buying study material and needed only a smartphone, a memory card, a pair of earphones and free WiFi to dream bigger.

His sheer hard work led him to pass the written examination of the Kerela Public Service Commission (KPSC).

This young coolie wanted to improve the future of not just his own family but the entire village. He wanted to work as a village field assistant under the land revenue department of the government.

Determined to crack one of India’s toughest examinations, Sreenath gave four attempts and continue to believe in himself. He hoped to score 82 per cent in his last attempt but continued to work as a coolie as he was the only source of livelihood for his family.

Today, IAS Sreenath is a living inspiration for lakhs of students who feel demotivated after a few unsuccessful attempts, who don’t believe in their abilities due to lack of resources and who are torn between familial responsibilities and their own dreams. He is a living example of the saying, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts”.