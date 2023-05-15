From Coal India to NHSRCL recruitment: List of government jobs to look out for this week

File Photo

In May 2023, many organisation such as Staff Selection Commission, Coal India Limited, Indraprastha College for Women, and HPBOSE, among others released their recruitment notification. If you are looking for a job (sarkari naukri), it is important to refer to this list and apply to the organisations as soon as possible.

Indraprastha College Recruitment for 123 Assistant Professor Posts

The Indraprastha College for Women has started the registration process for the recruitment of 123 Assistant Professor posts. Candidates who wish to can apply for the same via the official website - www.ipcollege.ac.in or www.colrec.uod.ac.in. The last day to apply for the Assistant Professor posts is May 29.

SSC CGL Recruitment for 36,001 vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised final vacancies list for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022. The list includes a total of 36,001 vacancies for various posts across 60 departments. Candidates can check the details via the official website - www.ssc.nic.in.

READ | CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: Here's what MS Dhoni said after Chennai's six-wicket loss to Kolkata

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Registration

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has opened registration for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2023 session. Interested candidates can apply for the same via www.hpbose.org. The deadline to apply for the HP TET 2023 exam is May 28 at 11:59 pm.

SSC CHSL Recruitment for 1,600 posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for multiple posts via the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) (10+2) Examination 2023. Candidates can apply via www.ssc.nic.in on or before June 8.

READ | 5 richest K-Pop stars

NHSRCL Recruitment for 64 vacancies

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Signal and Telecommunication), Technician, Assistant Managers, and Junior Managers. The application process started on May 2 and will end on May 31.

COAL India Limited Recruitment for several posts

Candidates can apply in Coal India Limited for various departments/posts from management and administration to mining and exploration. To register, candidates would need certifications such as Valid First Aid and Gas Testing Certificate, Surveyor Competency, and Mining Sirdarship certificate.