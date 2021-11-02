From an aspiring singer to an IAS officer: Read the inspiring story of Dr Hari Om

The Civil Services Examination, formally known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country. While some aspirants succeed on the very first attempt, others taste success after a few attempts.

However, maintaining a hobby along with the profession is no less than a challenge. That too when they are burdened with administrative functions. Similar is the story of UP cadre IAS officer Dr Hari Om, but the challenge proved small to those who had cleared a tough exam like UPSC.

Dr Hari Om, a 1997 batch IAS officer, is said to have become an IAS officer while dreaming of becoming a singer. His singing videos are viral on social media and recently, a video of his song is going viral on social media. The video is from Kashmir where Hari Om is singing with his colleagues near Dal Lake.

Dr Hari Om was born in Katari, a small village in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. After his early studies, he came to Allahabad for graduation. His childhood was also spent in ghazals, songs and bhajan kirtan. It won't be wrong to say that music was in his veins.

In an interview with The Optimist News, he said that his father used to inspire him to prepare for IAS and PCS. But Hari Om only kept trying to be a good student. His teachers would say that he is a promising student and has the ability to crack the civil services examinations.

When Hari Om went to Allahabad University to study, the atmosphere had a big impact on him. Most of his colleagues used to talk about IAS and PCS. That is when he decided to prepare for the civil services exam.

Hari Om came to JNU in 1992 after completing his graduation. "The students here were more serious about IAS," he explained. Being in Delhi, all the guidance required for the examination could have been obtained here. This was the time when Dr Hari Om decided to take the civil services examination. He cleared the UPSC and was selected for IAS in 1997.

Hari Om then worked as District Magistrate in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Hari Om's interest in music and writing did not diminish even after being selected for the job. According to The Hindu, he has been passionate about music ever since he remembered it. He was interested in ghazals while doing his doctorate in Hindi literature. "As part of my studies, I started reading Hindi poems and shayari," he explained. I started listening to ghazal singers like Mehndi Hasan, Ghulam Ali, Hussain Brothers, Jagjit Singh".

Hari Om often sings ghazals. He has written and composed ghazals. He has also written several books, one of which is a collection of stories. In 2016, he released his first album as an artist and that was a hit. The album was based on his poetry and the series that followed continues to date.