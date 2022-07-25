Search icon
Free smartphone scheme for students: Beware of fake claim, government warns

A message circulating on social media claims that the Education Ministry will provide free smartphones to all to support learning. Here's the truth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/ @PIBFactCheck

The Indian government runs several schemes aimed at diverse groups of people across the country. However, several fraudsters try to fool people with misleading claims. In the digital age, this has become more common thanks to easy access and power of social media. 

A message circulating on social media claims that the Education Ministry will provide free smartphones to all people across the country to support learning under the ‘Free Smartphone Scheme for Students 2022’. The message urges people to register to be part of the “successful students who will receive a smartphone to support their learning”. The government has clarified this claim.

Through its official fact check handle on Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, the government has debunked the message saying no such scheme is being run by it. 

“A message circulating on social media claims that @EduMinOfIndia will provide free smartphones to everyone across the country,” PIB tweeted.

“The message is #Fake. Government of India is not running any such scheme,” it clarified.

This is not a lone incident. The government keeps on fact checking such claims aimed at defrauding citizens. It even posted a weekly wrap video of all the fake claims fact check in the bygone week. Watch here:Think you missed on your daily dose of 'antidote' against #fake news??

People are warned against such fake messages and advised to not fall for such claims that appear too good to be true. 

READ | Microsoft Edge users ALERT! Government issues 'high severity' warning; check details, solution

