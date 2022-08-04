Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MEET four siblings who cracked UPSC CSE, now serving as civil servants

Meet four siblings from UP who all cracked UPSC and are now servicing as IAS, IPS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

MEET four siblings who cracked UPSC CSE, now serving as civil servants
Photo: IANS

Four siblings from lalganj, Uttar Pradesh have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in different cadres for different years. The four siblings belong to a humble household. Their father worked as a manager in a Gramin bank.

Yogesh Mishra, the eldest of the four siblings, is an IAS officer. He completed his early education at Lalganj and then did his engineering at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. He took up a job in Noida but continued to prepare for the Civil Services. In 2013, he cleared the UPSC examination and became an IAS officer.

His sister, Kshama Mishra, who was also preparing for the Civil Services, could not clear it during her first three attempts. However, she cleared the exams during her fourth attempt and is now an IPS officer.

The third sibling, Madhuri Mishra, after graduating from a college in Lalganj, moved to Allahabad to pursue her Masters. After this, she successfully cleared her UPSC exams in 2014 and became an IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre.

Lokesh Mishra, who is now in Bihar cadre, is the youngest sibling and had ranked 44th in the UPSC exam in 2015.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read: Meet IAS officer Anju Sharma, who failed school exams but cracked UPSC in first attempt

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KEAM 2022: Application correction window opens at cee.kerala.gov.in, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.