Foreign universities to set up campuses in India, UGC outlines norms

The new National Education Policy announced a change in policy where the Modi government has now officially started the process of allowing foreign universities to establish campuses in India.

“No foreign higher education can set up campuses without the approval by the UGC," the chairman said.

The UGC stated during a media interaction that foreign universities setting up campuses in India would have the freedom to create their own admissions procedure and that the draft regulations for "Setting up and Operating of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India" had been released.

M. Jagadesh Kumar, the head of the University Grants Commission, presented draft rules and regulations for international universities opening up campuses in India on January 5.

However, the draft released by UGC states that courses offered should be taught in a physical mode in classes, and no online classes or distance learning permitted.

Speaking of UGC clearance, Kumar stated that initial sanction will be granted for ten years to international institutions establishing campuses in the nation. He continued by saying that the Foreign Exchange Management Act would govern the transfer of money across international borders.

Kumar emphasised that the institutes must also be careful to avoid acting contrary to "national interest."

Foreign universities will need to make sure the education provided at their campuses in India is on par with that provided at their main campus.

After considering feedback from stakeholders, the final guidelines would be announced by the end of the month, according to Kumar, who also noted that the approval given to international universities will be extended in the ninth year, provided certain requirements are met.